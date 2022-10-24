Mountain Warehouse has opened in the Central Retail Park, taking over the unit formerly housing Clarks shoe store which closed earlier this year.

The new outlet cover 4160 square feet and features menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear and equipment on one ground floor.

This includes it bestsellers such as down jackets, three-in-one waterproofs, base layers, and walking boots – they even have outdoor equipment for the dog.

Mountain Warehouse is the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with over 250 stores nationwide, and more than 350 stores globally. The brand was first established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now serves over four million outdoor-loving customers a year.