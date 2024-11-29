New money man protecting the pennies at Port of Grangemouth operating firm

The firm in charge of operations at the Port of Grangemouth has appointed a new money man with a wealth of experience to look after the firm’s finances.

Forth Ports Limited installed Stuart MacGregor as the new chief financial officer and as a member of the company’s main board.

Mr MacGregor has enjoyed a career spanning over 30 years in the international drinks and UK house building sectors, in financial leadership, strategic business transformation, commercial and operational excellence.

Most recently, as chief executive officer at Stewart Milne Group, he led the business through significant strategic initiatives, driving both growth and operational performance.

Stuart MacGregor has been appointed as Forth Ports' chief financial officer (Picture: Submitted)

Prior to that, he held senior financial leadership roles at both Stewart Milne, including the role of chief financial officer, and Heineken based in Europe.

An ICAEW accredited chartered accountant, Mr MacGregor officially joins the company on December 9 and will report directly to chief executive officer Stuart Wallace.

Mr Wallace said: “With a proven ability to align financial strategy with business ambitions, Stuart’s financial and executive director leadership will be pivotal as we continue to evolve as a business, positioning Forth Ports for continued sustainable growth and long-term success.

“I am confident that Stuart will not only strengthen our executive team but also bring significant strategic insight and value to the main board and we look forward to him joining the business in December.”

Mr MacGregor added: “I am thrilled to be joining Forth Ports at this exciting time for the business. This is a growing company with strong ambitions in sectors that are critical to the Scottish and UK economies. I look forward to playing my part in its future success.”