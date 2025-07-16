New meaning to 'home shopping' as Stenhousemuir house looks to assimilate former shop

Plans are now in place to officially make a former shop part of the house it is attached to.

Michael Scully lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 8, which was validated on Wednesday, July 16, to change the use of the premises at 206 King Street, Stenhousemuir from a shop so it can become part of the existing house at the location.

The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of September 15.

