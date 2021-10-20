New McDonald's and petrol station set to bring 50 new jobs

The development will rid the area of a derelict site.

The new petrol station will replace the now derelict Viewforth Filling Station, beside the A876 trunk road, south-west of Higginsneuk Roundabout, on the approach to the Clackmannanshire and Kincardine bridges.

Before work can begin, however, a new pedestrian and cycle path on the north side of Higginsneuk Ferry will have to be completed, to limit the impact of the increased traffic on the National Cycle Route (NCR) 76 runs, which runs alongside the road.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard this week that the new development will see the old brownfield site being reused for the garage.

The restaurant will be built on a neighbouring strip of agricultural land which is effectively surrounded by roads, so is of little use for farming.

The petrol filling station will have HGV fuelling and parking facilities at the south-west end of the site, with retail kiosk and jet washes as well as two EV charging points.

The planning permission is for a restaurant in principle but McDonald’s have confirmed that they are working with the applicants, TG Convenience Stores Ltd, on the project.

The landowner, Blair Morrison, told councillors the two businesses were making a £5 million investment that would create 55 full-time equivalent jobs.

He said: “I think this investment must be welcomed on the long road to recovery from Covid.”

Local councillors Laura Murtagh and Gary Bouse were not convinced that the development would be a benefit for the area.

In particular, Ms Murtagh was concerned that it would create a road safety issue as the quiet road is currently closed and well used by cyclists and walkers enjoying the unique setting of the Carse.

The officers’ report, however, did not highlight any safety concerns and they reported that a condition of the planning permission was the creation of a three-metre wide path and cycleway alongside the north of Higginsneuk Ferry.