New management structure outlined by GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd

As it completes its first ever civil engineering contract for a new Sainsbury’s retail superstore at Dargavel, Bishopston in Glasgow for principal contractor, CTS Shopfitting, GBSS Civil Engineering Limited, the leading civil engineering and groundworks firm, has announced a new management structure which will see the business expand and aim to break into additional new markets.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been appointed to the Board, two senior members of staff, David Owens and Bart Kulej, are now responsible for the day to day running of the firm which employs over fifty staff, and has a steady multi million pound turnover. David Owens takes over as Managing Director role, with Bart Kulej assuming the role of Business Director.

Whilst remaining fully engaged in the business they founded in High Bonnybridge, near Falkirk in 2009, owners George and Fiona Burns, will now fulfil more strategic roles, with David and Bart continuing to serve GBSS Civil Engineering’s Tier One Contractors, many of whom are repeat clients enjoying a long track record with GBSS, alongside smaller projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new management structure, GBSS Director David Owens said: “We are delighted to announce this new management structure which comes on the back of our recent completion of the new Sainsbury's superstore contract in Bishopton for our client CTS Shopfitting Ltd. This has been a landmark development for GBSS Civil Engineering, with both Bart and myself extremely pleased with how we performed throughout, in what was a very fast paced, challenging contract, with a number of specific timed deliverables set by the client which were ably met.”

New Plant Machinery at GBSS

“Bart and I work very well together, each bringing different skills and strengths to the table,” continued David. “We have always been aligned with George and Fiona’s core values that we are a business grounded in good values. These are at the very core of our operation and will not ever change.”

David went on to say that GBSS’s news on its new structure and fresh plans “comes as the Scottish Construction industry celebrates Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which we very much welcome and support. Recent public project deliveries have required us to bring in apprentices, but for many years we have been involved in mentoring young people, supporting, and training them to a high standard. This is extremely important to us as a business.”

Bart Kulej outlined his enthusiasm for the company’s plans: “We are excited to be pushing ahead with our growth plans. We’ve recently invested in new plant and machinery, as having the capacity to take on more contracts with the very latest machinery and equipment is another prerequisite of our growth plan for new markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I speak for David as well when we say would like to thank George and Fiona for putting their faith into us to continue to move GBSS forward. We are fully supported in site operations by our colleague John O'Neill. We would like to thank him for his dedication to the business, and his passion for quality.”

– Left to right: Bart Kulej, George Burns, Fiona Burns & David Owens are pictured in front of some new GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd plant machinery.

George and Fiona added their good wishes to David and Bart, by saying: “We'd like to congratulate both David and Bart on their new positions within GBSS. We are sure that we could not have selected two more supportive and talented individuals to lead this business forward. We have ultimate faith in both, as we share the same vision for the business. As we have already seen with the smooth and timely completion of the Sainsbury supermarket project in Glasgow, they have already proved themselves, both from a motivating and management perspective. We can concentrate on other areas for GBSS, safe in the knowledge that we have the right leadership at the helm.”