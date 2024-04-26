Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham + Sibbald announced the promotion of Scott Graham, who joined the company in 2015 in Edinburgh as a student surveyor while in his third year of University.

He continued working for the firm after his studies and became chartered in 2018, before moving to Graham + Sibbald’s Falkirk office in 2019 to cover the Falkirk and West Lothian regions.

Scotts said: “I’m delighted with my career progression within Graham + Sibbald and remain fully focused on continuing to grow the Falkirk office.”

Scott Graham is now the director of Graham + Sibbald's Falkirk branch(Picture: Stewart Attwood)

He will be specialising in residential valuation and carrying out a number of surveys on a daily basis.

The firm states Scott has built up a good rapport with local clients.