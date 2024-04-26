New man at the top for Falkirk chartered surveyors as firm continues to expand
Graham + Sibbald announced the promotion of Scott Graham, who joined the company in 2015 in Edinburgh as a student surveyor while in his third year of University.
He continued working for the firm after his studies and became chartered in 2018, before moving to Graham + Sibbald’s Falkirk office in 2019 to cover the Falkirk and West Lothian regions.
Scotts said: “I’m delighted with my career progression within Graham + Sibbald and remain fully focused on continuing to grow the Falkirk office.”
He will be specialising in residential valuation and carrying out a number of surveys on a daily basis.
The firm states Scott has built up a good rapport with local clients.
Gavin Miller, Graham + Sibbald partner, said: “Scott’s promotions comes at a crucial time in business growth, when we are enhancing the team and widening our capabilities.”
