New man at the top for Falkirk chartered surveyors as firm continues to expand

A local chartered surveyor and property consultant has appointed a new director to help the growth of the business.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
Graham + Sibbald announced the promotion of Scott Graham, who joined the company in 2015 in Edinburgh as a student surveyor while in his third year of University.

He continued working for the firm after his studies and became chartered in 2018, before moving to Graham + Sibbald’s Falkirk office in 2019 to cover the Falkirk and West Lothian regions.

Scotts said: “I’m delighted with my career progression within Graham + Sibbald and remain fully focused on continuing to grow the Falkirk office.”

Scott Graham is now the director of Graham + Sibbald's Falkirk branch(Picture: Stewart Attwood)Scott Graham is now the director of Graham + Sibbald's Falkirk branch(Picture: Stewart Attwood)
Scott Graham is now the director of Graham + Sibbald's Falkirk branch(Picture: Stewart Attwood)

He will be specialising in residential valuation and carrying out a number of surveys on a daily basis.

The firm states Scott has built up a good rapport with local clients.

Gavin Miller, Graham + Sibbald partner, said: “Scott’s promotions comes at a crucial time in business growth, when we are enhancing the team and widening our capabilities.”

