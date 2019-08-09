New M&S store opening near Falkirk

Marks & Spencer has announced it is opening a new store in neighbouring Cumbernauld – one year on from the closure of the Falkirk High Street branch.

The local store pulled down the shutters for the last time on August 11 last year after over 80 years trading on the site.

M&S staff on the day the Falkirk High Street store closed on August 11, 2018

It had originally announced consultation on closure on May 22 as part of an overhaul of its estate but just five weeks later revealed it was closing for good.

Around 90 staff were affected.

The company still has an M&S Simply Food store at the Central Retail Park.

And it is an M&S foodhall which is opening at St Maurice Gate in Cumbernauld on September 3.

It will employ around 50 staff.

The firm has already opened a food store in Oban this year and another is planned for Comely Bank in Edinburgh.

However, in 2018 it announced it would close 100 stores by 2022 as part of a radical restructuring.

In Scotland Falkirk, East Kilbride and Kirkcaldy clothing and household stores all closed, while the Greenock branch relocated to a new out-of-town retail park.