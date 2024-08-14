New location planned for Grangemouth Post Office - but no date for move set yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grangemouth’s Post Office is on the move – and the change means it will be open longer hours.

The town centre branch will be moving from its current location in York Lane to new premises at 1 La Porte Precinct.

The Post Office confirmed the decision this week, although the date for the move is yet to be finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new premises in La Porte Precinct are currently empty and will undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store with Grangemouth Post Office.

Grangemouth Post Office will be moving from its premises in York Lane to 1 La Porte Precinct, but no date for the change has been confirmed. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for Post Office said: “The current branch has been operated on our behalf by a temporary postmaster. Whilst this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution to safeguard Post Office services."

They confirmed that a new postmaster has been appointed for Grangemouth Post Office and by opening in the new location customers will be able to access the services for 43 hours a week – an extra 13 hours of service per week from what is available now, including Saturday mornings and later closing.

Once open in La Porte Precinct, the branch would be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Similar services will still be available to what’s currently on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Currently there is a step to the entrance of the new premises, however, works will be carried out by the new postmaster to improve access by removing the step and installing an internal ramp with a handrail subject to planning permission.

“A further review of parking has been carried out. There is limited on street parking available for approximately six to eight cars directly outside the new premises and Union Road car park is located within 600 metres of the new premises, with dedicated disabled parking bays.”