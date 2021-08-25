New law now in force to protect Falkirk shop workers

The new law, which came into operation from yesterday, makes it an offence to assault or behave in a threatening or abusive way towards a retail worker – which alos covers anyone who works or volunteers in a shop, shopping centre or supermarket or those who might be delivering groceries to a house or selling alcohol in a bar.

The new law also means assaulting, threatening or being abusive to a retail worker for enforcing age restriction laws – asking for and checking the ID of someone trying to buy alcohol – will become an aggravated charge, which means a person convicted of this could face a tougher penalty.

At the start of the year retail trade union Usdaw welcomed the unanimous vote in the Scottish Parliament to pass the ground-breaking bill.

Staff at Falkirk's Kebabish will welcome the new Protection of Workers legislation - back in July 2020 the takeaway was badly damaged and staff verbally abused by a drunken customer

At the time Stewart Forrest, Usdaw Scottish divisional officer, said: “Retail staff have been on the frontline throughout the coronavirus crisis, helping to keep our communities fed, despite the risks of contracting the virus. The results of our 2020 survey showed nine in ten shop workers had been abused last year.

“This new law firmly backs up Usdaw’s clear message that abuse is not part of the job. We are now looking to work with the Scottish Government, police and retailers to promote the new law.

“We want criminals to understand assaulting and abusing shop workers is unacceptable and will land them with a stiffer sentence. Our hope is that this new legislation will result in retail staff getting the respect they deserve.”

The news will be welcomed by Falkirk area shopkeepers – including staff at Kebabish in Grahams Road, Falkirk and Bowhouse Newsagents in Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth.

On July 21, 2020 a customer’s drunken rampage in Kebabish caused around £4000 of damage and made the news after the footage was recorded by staff.

A week before on July 15, a man, who subsequently admitted behaving in a threatening manner and was dealt with at Falkirk Sheriff Court, entered Bowhouse Newsagents, in Grangemouth, and punched a cigarette display, causing it to fall to the floor and smash.

