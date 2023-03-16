New Irish sports bar opening soon in Grangemouth's old town
A brand new Irish sports bar will be opening its doors soon after taking over a former watering hole in Grangemouth’s old town area.
Cesar’s Paradise, which aims to be a “modern, yet traditional” Irish sports bar has taken over the former Harvey’s Bar and Dining, in Dalgrain Road.
For years the premises was known as the Auld Toll, then it was taken over at the end of 2018 and became Harvey’s before it was put on the market in 2021.
In a post on Facebook the new owner’s stated: “We’re a local for our community, but ultimately a destination for all. With weekly live music and live screened sports on show, there’s always something going on.
"Make sure you catch all the action from one of our circular booths, all of which will be named after famous hoops legends. Expect a full selection of draught beers, wines and spirits. We will also be serving food.”
An opening date has yet to be announced.