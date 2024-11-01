New housing for Falkirk village as council planners green light development

Ogilvie Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 15, 2021 to construct 87 houses on a site to the north of 37 Rosebank Avenue, Dunipace.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted planning permission in principle on Thursday, October 31.

The application site, which consists of open grazing land, lies at the northern edge of Dunipace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the updated online planning information the council is minded to grant permission for the housing as long as developers agree to a number of “obligations”.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

These include providing education contributions to Dunipace Primary School at the rate of £5038.61 per house and Denny High School at the rate of £2673.97 per house, a﻿ healthcare contribution at the rate of £348.38 per unit, a﻿An open space contribution at the rate of £850 per unit and a﻿ transport contribution for the Denny Eastern Access Road at the rate of £1142 per unit.