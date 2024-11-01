New housing for Falkirk village as council planners green light development
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted planning permission in principle on Thursday, October 31.
The application site, which consists of open grazing land, lies at the northern edge of Dunipace.
According to the updated online planning information the council is minded to grant permission for the housing as long as developers agree to a number of “obligations”.
These include providing education contributions to Dunipace Primary School at the rate of £5038.61 per house and Denny High School at the rate of £2673.97 per house, a healthcare contribution at the rate of £348.38 per unit, aAn open space contribution at the rate of £850 per unit and a transport contribution for the Denny Eastern Access Road at the rate of £1142 per unit.