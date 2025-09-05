New housing development in Falkirk area features 169 energy efficient homes

By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 09:22 BST
A housebuilder says properties from its much anticipated new Whitecross development go on the market this weekend.

Miller Homes’ Avonside Wisp launches for sale on Saturday, September 6 and features 169 three, four, and five- bedroom, modern, energy-efficient homes designed with sustainability and comfort in mind.

According to the firm, Avonside Wisp has a strong village community with a local primary school, village shop, and easy access to nearby Linlithgow, Falkirk, and Edinburgh.

Neil Gaffney, Miller Homes’ sales director for Scotland East, said: “We’re excited to bring Avonside Wisp to market this weekend, offering buyers a fantastic choice of

Miller Homes are ready to put the homes at the new Whitecross development on the market (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Miller Homes are ready to put the homes at the new Whitecross development on the market (Picture: Submitted)

high-quality new homes within thriving new community in Whitecross.

“With strong demand for high quality new homes in the East of Scotland, this development marks an important milestone in our commitment to creating thriving communities where people are proud to live.”

The first homes at Avonside Wisp will be ready to move into in May 2026.

