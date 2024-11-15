New hotel in Falkirk will cope with the rising demand for tourist rooms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business man has said his plans to convert an office block into a 120 bedrooms will bring another much-needed hotel to the area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Hannigan has said that his plans for Callendar Gate have been two years in the planning.

He also said that the planned art centre, the continued use of Falkirk Stadium, and the expanding Freeport at Grangemouth, means there is a growing demand for a modern hotel facility in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics of Mr Hannigan have accused him of intending the new property to house asylum seekers and not visitors to the area.

A hotelier says the district needs more rooms to cope with visitors attractions such as the Kelpies, Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House are bringing to the area. Pic: John Devlin

His Cladhan Hotel in the heart of Falkirk, which he had planned to demolish, is currently being used to house asylum seekers.

This week he said: “I know, more than most, what the rumour mill can be like and I also know there have been talks of what this new development is intended for, and the truth is this; over a year ago, I met with Rupert Tozer, director of contracts and purchasing at Tour Partner Group, who were looking to place an additional 10,000 tourists with Hannigan Hotels in the Falkirk area.

"I have been looking for the correct property to be able to welcome these guests into the area, and I believe I have found that with Callendar Gate. I have worked with Tour Partner Group for many years and greatly value their insights and support for this project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the former office block at Callendar Gate is ideal for what he and the tour company are looking for: over 120 bedrooms, parking for 215 cars, and provides convenient access to the motorway network.

"Furthermore the new hotel has two lifts, making it suitable for guests with mobility challenges and aligning with the expectations and standards of modern hotels in 2024 which prioritise both capacity and accessibility,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we're focused on building a hotel that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's travellers. We're exploring ways to incorporate sustainable practices and local partnerships to make it a destination that adds value to the community. I'll gladly share more specifics as the plans develop further.

“The market has been showing a strong shift towards a hotel that blends comfort and modern amenities with a touch of local charm, and we believe there's a fantastic opportunity to fill this gap. We've also decided to include a Starbucks on-site, open to the public, to further enhance the guest experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hannigan said it had been “challenging” for the hospitality industry in recent years but he was noticing a “promising rebound.

He added: “The demand for domestic travel and staycations is on the rise, and with the region's natural beauty and attractions, we're optimistic that the industry is set for a strong recovery. Falkirk truly has so much to offer, including attractions such as The Falkirk Wheel, the Kelpies, Callendar House and Callendar Park.”

Looking forward he said: “Falkirk welcomed around 865,000 visitors in the past year, with ambitions to reach one million visitors annually by 2028. The tourism strategy in Falkirk aims to increase visitor numbers and overnight stays, focusing on enhancing existing attractions and developing new ones to bolster the local economy.

"It is unfortunate to see many restaurants, hotels and pubs in Falkirk closing, but this reflects broader market trends. We believe that the town centre will adapt and thrive, focusing on cafes and boutique businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are many areas not so far from Falkirk that have benefited from regeneration, such as the Gorbals in Glasgow, which has now had a wonderful cyclical reinvention and, more locally, Bridge of Allan is an excellent model of how a vibrant community can succeed.

“The council’s investment in the new art centre is a forward-thinking initiative that will undoubtedly attract investment and provide a facility the town can take pride in. We're currently collaborating with Falkirk Council on plans for the old Poundstretcher’s building at 150 High Street to ensure a smooth progression for the art centre project.

“Our focus has always been to reinvest and regenerate business in Falkirk. When we purchased the bus station shops in 2017, occupancy was lower than 40 per cent. It's worth noting that the decision to close the bus station itself was made by First Group, as they owned the concourse area.

"The closure of the bus station itself truthfully made letting the units a lot harder. We've since increased these shops to 98 per cent occupancy, with many of Falkirk’s most popular businesses now being in this area. Most recently, the award-winning Three Little Pigs found its home in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that he was “particularly pleased” on the decision to sell Beancross to the Beijing Banquet, which now gives Falkirk two large, Chinese dining options while his Hannigan Hotels also sold The Red Lion to The Tea House.

Mr Hannigan added: “We really do see where there is a market requirement and both sales and the success of their respective businesses prove this. We have also been actively selling more of our assets to tenants interested in ownership. Owner-occupied units are the future of Falkirk, as they encourage investment and pride in the properties, ultimately benefiting the town's growth.

“Hannigan Hotels, thanks to and because of its roots, remains dedicated to investing in Falkirk and contributing to its development. We're optimistic about the future and look forward to being part of the town's ongoing evolution.”