New horse breeding specialist facility opens stables in Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new veterinary facility will be opening its doors in the Falkirk area this month with the aim of providing support and help to horse breeders.

Clyde Vet Group Bowhouse, located near Muiravonside, is a brand new, purpose-built equine reproduction unit, which is scheduled to open later this month.

According to owners, the bespoke facility has been designed to support breeding clients across Scotland and Northern England, allowing them easy access from the nearby M8 and M9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Clyde Vet Group spokesperson said: “Featuring several dedicated stables and paddocks, the new facility will allow us to deliver services including embryo transfer, frozen and chilled artificial insemination, and subfertility investigations — all in one central location.

The new facility is scheduled to open later this month (Picture: Submitted)The new facility is scheduled to open later this month (Picture: Submitted)
The new facility is scheduled to open later this month (Picture: Submitted)

"Hopefully the facility will help those clients who would prefer to drop mares with us for the duration of their breeding work, come from outwith our client catchment area, or own mares requiring more in depth reproductive management."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice