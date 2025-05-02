New horse breeding specialist facility opens stables in Falkirk area
Clyde Vet Group Bowhouse, located near Muiravonside, is a brand new, purpose-built equine reproduction unit, which is scheduled to open later this month.
According to owners, the bespoke facility has been designed to support breeding clients across Scotland and Northern England, allowing them easy access from the nearby M8 and M9.
A Clyde Vet Group spokesperson said: “Featuring several dedicated stables and paddocks, the new facility will allow us to deliver services including embryo transfer, frozen and chilled artificial insemination, and subfertility investigations — all in one central location.
"Hopefully the facility will help those clients who would prefer to drop mares with us for the duration of their breeding work, come from outwith our client catchment area, or own mares requiring more in depth reproductive management."
