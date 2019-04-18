New home for Denny Post Office – but no takers for Phase Two

Denny Post Office will move to one of the new sites that form part of the town centre regeneration – but plans are changing for the largest remaining site as no retailers have shown any interest.

Falkirk Council’s executive committee, which met on Tuesday, agreed to Mark Love taking over the Phase Three site, nearest to Duke Street, and beside the new library and shops that are already in place.

Mr Love currently owns and runs Denny Post Office and convenience store in Duke Street, just across the road from the new site.

The council had consulted residents of Denny about using the 0.13 acre site for a community purpose but as no proposals were made they agreed to market the site for development.

Mr Love’s offer of £10,000 was the only one received for the site.

Councillor Paul Garner said: “With all four banks having upped and left Denny, the Post Office remaining is absolutely vital to making a success of this regeneration.”

There was less success to report, however, for the larger Phase Two site, which has failed to attract any interest despite being marketed twice since July.

Councillor Garner said: “Retail has changed all over the country because of internet shopping, so a retail option is not going to happen.

“We are now looking at lots of other possibilities, including adapted social housing, possibly some sort of collaboration with the health service and also looking at the possibility of leisure use.

“It’s early days because there is an lot of people coming together to see what’s best.”

Councillor Garner believes a combination of all three proposals would actually be positive for the town.

He said: “To be honest, I don’t think retail was the best fit for the town now anyway. We didn’t want a big supermarket coming in and affecting all the smaller businesses who have been loyal to the town out of business.

“If any, or maybe all, of these ideas come together it will increase footfall and bring the town together – and I include the post office in that.

“It will be a more modern and disabled friendly building and that will contribute to the regeneration being a success.”

Councillors also heard that the first phase of the development, which includes the library, now had eight out of the ten commercial units occupied and there was interest in the remaining two.