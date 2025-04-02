New Grangemouth projects could be in place by 2030, "if not before"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of workers have taken voluntary redundancy packages as Grangemouth’s oil refinery prepares to close, MPs have heard.

Bosses at Petroineos told members of the Scottish Affairs Committee yesterday (Wednesday) that 377 staff have taken voluntary redundancy, with a further 28 compulsory redundancies handed down.

Iain Hardie, the firm’s head of legal and external affairs, said 36 members of staff have been transferred to Ineos, while the site’s 18 apprentices will be able to complete their training.

He said 65 workers will be kept on as the refinery transitions to an import terminal.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will be holding an evidence session regarding the future of the Grangemouth refinery (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

MPs also heard there were likely to be redundancies at Ineos, but a consultation is currently ongoing to ascertain the numbers and the terms they will receive.

Grangemouth staff who lose their jobs this year are likely to have long moved on to other opportunities before fresh investment is brought in.

Project Willow – a report funded by both the Scottish and UK Governments – has laid out several potential options to create new jobs in the area in the future.

However, Anu Bhambi, who helped draft the report said: “Our hypothesis is that you could have some assets off the ground by the end of the decade, if not before.”

For the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to take place in Scotland and be economical, a hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (Hefa) plant would need to be built, which Mr Bhambi said could be up and running in the early part of the next decade.

Previously union leaders said the refinery site could begin producing SAF now, but Mr Bhambi and owners Petroineos, said regulatory issues and the investment required would mean it would be years before progress could be made.

“As we’ve looked at the assets, we do disagree (with the unions),” Mr Bhambi said. “They’re not comparable constructs of refinery, so the machines and the parts of the refinery that they reference are just not the same.

“That’s the first point, the second point is coming back to our timeline.

“Our timeline includes time for Government to evolve policy and regulations where appropriate, time for private sector parties to come on board and to get comfortable with what they want to design and build and the for that development period.”

Mr Hardie told MPs that Forth Valley College will play a key role in any future investment at the site.

He said: “They will be central in taking the future case for skills that we have identified and making sure that we are able to put in place the necessary programmes such that there is a flow of young talent that can come and work at Grangemouth, be it at a bio-refinery, be it in a green plastics plant or in a hydrogen facility.

“Taking a step back, we’re agnostic as to what that technology is, we just want to see good jobs at Grangemouth.”