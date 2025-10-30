New Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy outlines vision and roadmap for the future

The Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy aims to help all stakeholders work together to maximise the potential for both businesses and the community as a whole going forward. (Pic: Scottish Enterprise)

At a time of change and opportunity for industry in Grangemouth, a new vision for the future has been published today (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy (GICS) brings together the recommendations and commitments from the UK Government’s Project Willow; the Scottish Government's Just Transition Plan and the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal in one strategy for the town’s industry between now and 2045.

The strategy outlines the intended ambition for the cluster – which includes a wide range of business, many within the chemical industry – and the ideal future outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to inform future funding asks and business case development, helping with decision making.

The Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy has been produced by Scottish Enterprise and sets out a roadmap and vision for Grangemouth between now and 2045. (Pic: Scottish Enterprise)

The report, produced by Scottish Enterprise on behalf of the Grangemouth Future Industries Board (GFIB), covers investment attraction, community benefits, connectivity, skills and innovation.

GICS aims to “maximise the economic potential for Grangemouth”, providing a clear roadmap of how its vision can be achieved.

The strategy comes as the industrial cluster finds itself at “a pivotal juncture” with the closure of the refinery; consideration of the future options as outlined in Project Willow; achievement of Green Freeport status and recent publication of the Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the strategy lies its vision: “By 2045, the Grangemouth industrial cluster will be a carbon-neutral hub, aiding Scotland in achieving its net zero targets. The Grangemouth industrial cluster will become a net zero chemicals centre for Scotland and a leading production centre of the UK’s low-carbon energy industry, supporting the developing biofuels and hydrogen sectors, and playing a key role in ensuring Scotland’s energy security and economic prosperity.”

The strategy document has been published by Scottish Enterprise.

The report itself describes this as a “bold, forward-looking vision”, but says the purpose of the strategy is to “guide the development and transformation of Grangemouth into a globally competitive, net zero industrial cluster that supports inclusive economic growth, and a just transition”.

Five key objectives are identified within the proposals – Place and Investment; Connection; Innovation Ecosystem; Cohesion and Sustainable Growth – which allow projects and programmes to be identified alongside the short, medium and long term priorities for investment.

With the Grangemouth industrial cluster involving a wide range of stakeholders across the public, private and third sectors, the latest strategy says effective collaboration between stakeholders "in industry, government, academia, environmental organisations, workers, unions and the community is critical to ensure an economically viable and socially and environmentally responsible transition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With funding already committed by the UK and Scottish Governments to support Grangemouth to support jobs, unlock private investment and drive growth – £200 million investment through the National Wealth Fund; £100 million through the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal and an additional £25 million Grangemouth Just Transition Fund – the GICS serves as “a coordinating framework to align investment, innovation and infrastructure across the cluster, unifying diverse stakeholders around a shared vision for a net zero industrial future”.

The document says: “The strategy is designed to guide decision making, prioritise investment and coordinate action across sectors whilst recognising existing and future ambitions to enable Grangemouth to lead the UK’s thriving industrial future.”

However, in order to do that key objectives must be met – outlined here from the strategy report.

Place & Investment: Establish Grangemouth as nationally and internationally recognised industrial cluster, attracting transformational scale investment with commercially successful businesses invested in the long-term future of Grangemouth and its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connection: By 2030, implement enabling short term, cluster wide utilities and transport actions with a plan to unlock longer term investment in transformational utilities and transport infrastructure.

Innovation Ecosystem: By 2035, establish an innovation hub at Grangemouth, attracting new industries and investment to the cluster, facilitating greater technology pull through from academic institutions, enabling the scale up of new technologies and processes.

Cohesion: By 2028, establish a coordinated shared cluster management organisation with governance and leadership services and a mandate to further improve cluster connectivity, unlock potential, and realise mutual benefits.

Sustainable Growth: By 2045, Grangemouth is a net zero carbon emissions cluster, sustainable chemical manufacturing is flourishing, the cluster is a key part of the UK’s hydrogen economy and is connected to national CO2 networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As identified in the previously published Just Transition Plan, enhancing the relationship between community and industry is one of the key outcomes.

The strategy looks at how the needs and aspirations of the local community can be aligned with its role as a nationally important industrial cluster.

And its a journey which is currently underway as work is taking place to prepare the Grangemouth Spatial Vision and Town Centre Masterplan.

Scottish Enterprise say these are needed to deliver tangible community benefits from an industrial transition – quality jobs and training; improved health; cleaner air; improved access to water and green spaces; better transport; quality housing; community regeneration; a modern and thriving town centre with linked neighbourhood centres and new amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going forward, the strategy identifies the key next steps as developing the Grangemouth Industrial Masterplan to unlock further potential and progress.

The Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy has been published by Scottish Enterprise and can be found in full on their website.