New food hygiene ratings awarded to eight venues across Falkirk district
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight establishments in Falkirk district.
The data was recorded on the Food Standards Agency’s website – and it was good news for them all.
Passes went to Coasters Cafe at Forth Centre, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk which was rated on February 17, and Brina's Jamaican Kitchen at FK5 ,rated on October 20
Passes also went to the Carronade Arms, 97 Main Street, Bainsford (rated on February 8);
The Earl of Zetland a, 50 Bo'Ness Road, Grangemouth (rated on February 1).
Four takeaways also got the thumbs up with pass rates.
They were the Beijing Cuisine, 18 High Street, Bonnybridge (rated on February 14); Tasty Bite, 46 Stirling Street, Denny (rated on February 8); Pines Chippy, 5 Fleming Court, Denny (rated on February 7) and Flames Tandoori, Salmon Inn Road, Polmont (rated on February 2)
You can view all the ratings for businesses across the district online at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/