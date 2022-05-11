New food delivery app for Falkirk is now live

Falkirk Eats puts customers just a few clicks away from enjoying a meal from some of their favourite takeaways – delivered to their door.

Over 25 local businesses have already signed up to be part of Falkirk Eats and the app is now available to download and the website live to start ordering.

Kevin Halcrow, the man behind Falkirk Eats, explained: “The aim of Falkirk Eats is to support and promote local food businesses, like takeaways and cafes, by giving them a better option than the big multinational food ordering businesses.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Halcrow's Falkirk Eats app and website are now live. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"I saw on TV and read a few articles on how takeaway businesses feel they are having to be on these national apps because that’s where the customers are ordering from, but they feel they are too expensive in commission.

"That’s when I found the software that we are using. It’s all tried and tested tech that’s been used before in similar towns to Falkirk.

"It offers the same for customers, but it’s half the price of the multinational apps so is a much better option for the takeaways and cafes.

“We will be constantly promoting all of the businesses on the app, through our Falkirk Eats social media platforms and local advertising.”

Kevin hopes that in the coming weeks and months more businesses across the Falkirk area, from Denny to Bo’ness, will get on board.

The business’ other mission is to give something back to the local community.

Kevin explained: “For the first weekend, for every order placed we’re going to donate an item of food to Falkirk Foodbank.

"Going forward we want to build on our relationship with the foodbank and give them regular donations.”

He added that they also want to be able to support other local charities and good causes in the community in future.

Businesses already signed up include Larbert’s Gulnar Express and Twice the Spice, Stenhousemuir’s Day Today, Carronshore’s Falcone’s fish and chip shop and Original Chillies, Falkirk’s Sardar’s Cellar, Foodfix Falkirk, Sal’s Famous Falkirk, Fresco’s Takeaway, the Soo Hoose, the Snack Shack and Kelpies Cafe and Shieldhill’s C-Side Chippy.