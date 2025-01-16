New food and drink vendors sought for popular Falkirk Producers Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the start of a new year, Falkirk Producers Market is looking for new vendors.

The market, which is held monthly on Falkirk High Street, is a great opportunity for shoppers to support local and independent businesses, while purchasing fresh, quality produce.

And thanks to funding from the Regional Food Fund, organisers Falkirk Delivers are able to offer 15 new food and drink producers their first stall at the market for free.

So whether you’re a food and drink producer looking to try a market for the first time, or are an existing vendor who hasn’t had the opportunity to attend Falkirk Producers Market yet, the organisers would like to hear from you.

Food and drink producers are being offered the chance of a free stall at their first Falkirk Producers Market. Pic: Alan Murray

Jill Cruse, market organiser from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are really looking for different traders to what we already have.

"To maintain the variety and quality of our market, we’ll carefully review applications to ensure we avoid duplicating existing vendors and maintain a great mix of food and drink offerings.

"We’re giving people the chance to showcase their products, connect with customers and join a vibrant community of local traders.”

Market dates are available throughout the year from March. The Falkirk Producers Market runs on the first Saturday of each month from March to December.

To apply or to learn more, email [email protected]