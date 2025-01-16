New food and drink vendors sought for popular Falkirk Producers Market

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:52 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
At the start of a new year, Falkirk Producers Market is looking for new vendors.

The market, which is held monthly on Falkirk High Street, is a great opportunity for shoppers to support local and independent businesses, while purchasing fresh, quality produce.

And thanks to funding from the Regional Food Fund, organisers Falkirk Delivers are able to offer 15 new food and drink producers their first stall at the market for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So whether you’re a food and drink producer looking to try a market for the first time, or are an existing vendor who hasn’t had the opportunity to attend Falkirk Producers Market yet, the organisers would like to hear from you.

Food and drink producers are being offered the chance of a free stall at their first Falkirk Producers Market. Pic: Alan MurrayFood and drink producers are being offered the chance of a free stall at their first Falkirk Producers Market. Pic: Alan Murray
Food and drink producers are being offered the chance of a free stall at their first Falkirk Producers Market. Pic: Alan Murray

Jill Cruse, market organiser from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are really looking for different traders to what we already have.

"To maintain the variety and quality of our market, we’ll carefully review applications to ensure we avoid duplicating existing vendors and maintain a great mix of food and drink offerings.

"We’re giving people the chance to showcase their products, connect with customers and join a vibrant community of local traders.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Market dates are available throughout the year from March. The Falkirk Producers Market runs on the first Saturday of each month from March to December.

To apply or to learn more, email [email protected]

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice