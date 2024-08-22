New family restaurant brings taste of Mediterranean to Falkirk town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented chef has teamed up with his family to bring some marvellous Mediterranean meals to the heart of Falkirk town centre.

House of Olives opened its doors in Cow Wynd earlier this month and has already become a firm favourite with people looking to fill their bellies and give their taste buds a treat.

Owned by chef Tomasz Grzesiak and his family, the House of Olives’ menu is made up of a combination of dishes from the rich cuisine of the Mediterranean and includes classic culinary delights from Spain, Italy and France.

The menu is ever changing, so Tomasz can serve up as wide a variety of dishes as possible, and the most recent creations include Italian meatballs in marinara sauce, beef ragu tagliatelle and the intriguing spaghetti cozze e chorizo – spaghetti with fresh mussels and chorizo in a tomato marinara sauce finished

House of Olives is open for business under the ownership of the Grzesiak family - Nadia, director and head waitress, Tomasz, head chef and owner, and Sylwia, director(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

with fresh parsley and chilies on top.

Not only does House of Olives serve food but it also offers a variety of homemade bakes.

Nadia Grzesiak, director and head waitress, said: “The idea for House of Olives came from Tomasz, who has been a chef for many years working with a variety of cuisines. He wanted to bring something exciting to the High Street and a place where the menu changes weekly.

"House of Olives has something to suit everyone, whether you are looking for something to eat, a coffee and cake or just somewhere to enjoy the Mediterranean food and atmosphere, our doors are open.”

House of Olives is open from 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.