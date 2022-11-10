Icons Sports Bar and Grill in Wooer Street will open its doors to the public on Saturday at noon. The new venue, run by Knightsway Inns, hopes to offer people something a little different to what’s already on offer in Falkirk.

The team have taken over the premises of the former Jolly Gin giving it a complete refurbishment in recent weeks and through its decor and image, Icons is paying homage to the district’s icons including Aitken’s Brewery, the Roxy Theatre, Irn Bru and the Kelpies.

Elaine Knight, of Knightsway Inns, said: “High Spirits is quite traditional in terms of the building and the look. At night and the weekends it’s a younger crowd so our concept was to create something for the older age group. It’s aimed at over 21s and shows you can still go out and have a good time with live entertainment and there’s more of a sports focus for people to enjoy too.”

The venue will welcome customers from Saturday afternoon. Pic: Michael Gillen.

As well as offering food in both the bar and restaurant seven days a week, Icons has a pool table and dart boards with teams already lined up. Five televisions will be offering a full sports package showing almost all the live sports events when possible.

And once the food service finishes at night, there’s a programme of live entertainment planned every Friday and Saturday night. Live music has been lined up every weekend for the rest of the year with most of the artists local to the Falkirk area. The Voice UK winner and local lad Craig Eddie will kick things off playing on the opening night. The venue will also play host to an acoustic music afternoon every second Sunday.

Jordan Knight said: “With the state of the world and the cost of living crisis we’ve tried to reflect that in our pricing. We want anyone to be able to come in any day of the week and enjoy themselves without worrying about the price.”

The opening of the new venue is a partnership between Knightsway and brewer Rosemount Taverns. Elaine explained: “It’s a joint venture between ourselves and Rosemount Taverns. It’s important to us to be reinvesting in the community and we’re using local companies wherever possible. It’s also good to see that a company like Rosemount are willing to invest in Falkirk.”

Icons in Wooer Street is being opened by the team behind the award winning High Spirits. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Final preparations are underway on site ahead of the official opening on Saturday, including the training of the ten-strong team of employees.

Elaine added: “We’re just excited to get open and let people see what we have done. We hope people like it. We’d like to thank our current team at High Spirits. We are really grateful for what they do for us and for their support and loyalty while we get the new venue up and running.”