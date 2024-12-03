New Falkirk pet food shop Unity Paws will keep animals healthy and owners happy

We all know the importance of eating healthy food and it’s just a vital for our pets if we want them to enjoy a long life.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One pet owner who has spent years researching the best nutritional products for dogs and cats is now sharing his knowledge with others since opening his new store Unity Paws in Falkirk’s Cow Wynd.

Daniel Taylor describes himself as a “passionate pet lover” and he and wife Briony are proud owners of white German Shepherd Cora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now what Cora eats to keep her healthy other pet owners can also purchase for their four-legged friends.

Unity Paws owners Daniel and Briony Taylor with their German Shepherd Cora outside their new shop in Falkirk's Cow Wynd. Pic: Vass Media

Daniel said: “I’ve always believed that pets deserve the best, I have spent years researching the best nutritional products for dogs and cats. When I looked at the options available, I realized that there was a gap in the market for truly natural and wholesome food that could cater to pets’ dietary needs without additives or harmful ingredients.

"The store offers a wide range of products, from dry food and wet food to treats made from all-natural ingredients. All products are free from artificial preservatives, colours, and flavours, and also cater to pets with special dietary needs, such as gluten-free or grain-free options. The goal is to give pet owners peace of mind knowing they’re feeding their furry friends the healthiest, most nutritious food available.

In addition to regular pet food, the shop also features an array of natural treats designed to support pets’ overall health. From dental chews to grain-free snacks, each treat is carefully selected for its nutritional value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel is also keen to engage with customers and hopes that they will come into Unity Paws to ask questions and get advice on what is best for their pet.

Having started with a market sale at the regular High Street monthly market, Daniel is delighted to open their shop but is already looking to expand and already offers online ordereing.

He added: “The aim is not only to provide healthier options but also to build a network of like-minded pet lovers who want the best for their animals.”

The shop is open from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday, 9am to 5pm on Wednesday and Friday, Saturday from 10am to 4pm and 11am to 3pm on Sunday. Closed Monday and Thursday.