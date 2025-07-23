New Falkirk hotel 'not for asylum seekers' says owner after social media rumours

A Falkirk businessman has insisted a new hotel he is developing will not be used to house asylum seekers but will be a “much-needed resource” for the town.

The project will see a large, empty office building in Callendar Business Park being converted into a modern 118-room hotel.

More than 1000 objections were made to the new hotel, with many fuelled by public speculation that it was going to be an asylum hotel.

Hannigan Hotels also owns The Hotel Cladhan, which has been used by the UK Government to house asylum seekers for several years and is currently leased and operated by Mack Group Ltd.

The empty office building will be converted into a hotel. Pic: Contributed

Douglas Hannigan says the new hotel – which has just been granted planning permission – will help meet demand in an area that has seen visitor numbers soar in recent years.

Mr Hannigan, whose company Hannigan Hotels owns and manages a wide portfolio of properties across Falkirk, spoke out after speculation on social media, and confirmed that the hotel will not be used for asylum accommodation.

And he said he is growing tired of “rumours and disinformation” that the new hotel will house asylum seekers and says he and his team are happy to talk to anyone who has concerns about the new development.

“We’re investing in a much-needed resource for Falkirk,” he said. “This is about meeting demand and supporting the growth we’re seeing across the local tourism and business sectors.”

“This won’t be a four star hotel as without a restaurant or pool we are unable to apply for that status, but I am confident it will be the best option for comfortable, modern rooms in Falkirk,” Mr Hannigan added.

For those asking why he isn’t reopening The Cladhan instead of building a new hotel, he said, it is “no longer suitable for modern hotel use due to accessibility challenges such as the absence of elevators”, which make it difficult to accommodate tour groups and guests with mobility needs.

The Cladhan site was previously subject to a planning application for redevelopment into residential flats, but this was not approved due to protected species identified in the area.

Now, with the closure of local hotels such as Airth Castle and the Antonine Hotel, Douglas says there is “huge deficit of rooms in Falkirk”.

The new hotel, he says, will be operated and managed by Hannigan Hotels, and will provide high quality accommodation, with a mix of double, twin, and larger family rooms, with air conditioning, Porcelanosa bathrooms, and 55 inch TVs as standard.

There will also be a public Starbucks cafe on the ground floor and on-site parking for 215 vehicles.

Douglas reiterated his company’s commitment to community engagement: “We’re always happy to speak with local residents or councillors about our plans.

“Once people see the quality of what’s being delivered, I’m confident they’ll feel proud of this addition to the town.”

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank said he was pleased to have been given a guarantee that the hotel will never be used as asylum accommodation.

He said: “The safety of our communities and of those claiming refuge in our country is paramount, and the previous Government’s policy of using hotels to house asylum seekers will rightfully be fully ended by the Labour Government by 2029.

“This development will therefore be a welcome addition to the east end of Callander Park.

“Falkirk has rightly been named Scotland’s tourist town of the year, but we remain in desperate need of more high-quality hotel accommodation to meet growing visitor demand.”