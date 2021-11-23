New Falkirk food store applies for licence
Falkirk Licensing Board will decide whether to grant a premises licence for a new food store looking to move into town.
Earlier this month The Falkirk Herald reported a planning application lodged with Falkirk Council seemed to indicate a vacant unit in the town’s Central Retail Park will soon be home to a new food store.
The proposal, lodged on Monday, by Iceland Food Ltd – responsible for Iceland and Food Warehouse stores – wanted to alter the shopfront of Unit 26 and Unit 26a in the retail park.
The plans also mentioned Unit 14 – the former Maplin premises.
At the time Iceland Foods Ltd did not confirm the application was for a Food Warehouse, but the agenda for Wednesday’s licensing board meeting includes an item asking members to decided whether or not to provisionally grant a premises licence for Food Warehouse (Iceland), Unit 14, Phase 2, Central Retail Park, Falkirk.