New chapter for Falkirk children's wear store as owner retires after 20 years
Long time owner of Piccolina Children’s Wear, Shona McCall, has decided to retire after two decades, passing on the baton to local entrepreneur Caroline Robertson, who is well-known in the community as an owner of 17 Degrees Magazine and Little Miss Glam.
The shop was originally opened by Shona and her sister Elaine Grant, who left the business five years ago.
Since then, Shona has been at the helm, ensuring Piccolina remains a favourite destination for quality children's fashion.
With the shop celebrating its 20th anniversary next week, the timing is perfect for this new beginning.
Caroline, who is taking over the business alongside her partner Jim, shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity.
She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on Piccolina.
"It’s been such an important part of the community for two decades, and I can’t wait to build on what Shona has created.
"We have some great plans for the future, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”
Shona expressed her gratitude to her loyal customers over the years.
She said: “It’s been an incredible 20 years, and I can’t thank our customers enough for their support.
"I’ve loved watching children grow up and bringing their own kids into the shop over the years.
"Seeing them wear our clothes, shoes, and accessories has brought so much joy and pride to my heart.
"It has truly been a privilege to serve this community.
"I’m confident that Caroline will carry Piccolina forward in the best possible way, and I’m excited to see what she does next.”
Anna, who has been with Piccolina since arriving from Ukraine two years ago, will continue to manage the shop’s social media and website, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and followers.
With Piccolina Children’s Wear celebrating its 20th anniversary next week, it’s a great time to pop in, meet Caroline, and see all the new winter stock.
For more information, contact Caroline Robertson at [email protected] or visit Piccolina Children’s Wear at 1 Wooer Street Falkirk (just behind the steeple).
