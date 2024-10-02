New chapter for Falkirk children's wear store as owner retires after 20 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A children’s wear shop, which has been a staple of Falkirk’s high street for the past 20 years, is entering an exciting new chapter.

Long time owner of Piccolina Children’s Wear, Shona McCall, has decided to retire after two decades, passing on the baton to local entrepreneur Caroline Robertson, who is well-known in the community as an owner of 17 Degrees Magazine and Little Miss Glam.

The shop was originally opened by Shona and her sister Elaine Grant, who left the business five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Shona has been at the helm, ensuring Piccolina remains a favourite destination for quality children's fashion.

Shona McCall, owner of Piccolina Children's Wear, is retiring after 20 years of running the business. (Pic: Vass Media)

With the shop celebrating its 20th anniversary next week, the timing is perfect for this new beginning.

Caroline, who is taking over the business alongside her partner Jim, shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on Piccolina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been such an important part of the community for two decades, and I can’t wait to build on what Shona has created.

Shona McCall (right) has sold the business to Caroline Robertson. (Pic: Vass Media)

"We have some great plans for the future, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Shona expressed her gratitude to her loyal customers over the years.

She said: “It’s been an incredible 20 years, and I can’t thank our customers enough for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve loved watching children grow up and bringing their own kids into the shop over the years.

"Seeing them wear our clothes, shoes, and accessories has brought so much joy and pride to my heart.

"It has truly been a privilege to serve this community.

"I’m confident that Caroline will carry Piccolina forward in the best possible way, and I’m excited to see what she does next.”

Anna, who has been with Piccolina since arriving from Ukraine two years ago, will continue to manage the shop’s social media and website, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Piccolina Children’s Wear celebrating its 20th anniversary next week, it’s a great time to pop in, meet Caroline, and see all the new winter stock.

For more information, contact Caroline Robertson at [email protected] or visit Piccolina Children’s Wear at 1 Wooer Street Falkirk (just behind the steeple).