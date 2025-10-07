New chapter as Piccolina Children's Wear moves to larger premises in Falkirk town centre

A much-loved independent Falkirk business has expanded into new, larger premises in the town centre.

Piccolina Children’s Wear officially opened its new home in Kirk Wynd on Saturday.

Baillie James Kerr, Conservative councillor for the Lower Braes, did the honours of cutting the ribbon and praised owner Caroline Robertson for her investment in the town centre and her commitment to growing local business.

Piccolina has been part of the town for over 20 years, earning a reputation as a trusted name for children’s clothing. It was previously in Wooer Street.

However, in the last 12 months, Caroline has taken the reins of the business and is already steering it into an exciting new era with the expansion.

Caroline said: “Piccolina has been a cornerstone of the town for two decades, and I feel very proud to have been able to build on that legacy since taking over last year. The support from local families has been amazing, and it’s given me the confidence to take things to the next level with these new premises. I believe strongly in the future of Falkirk town centre, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

At the official opening on Saturday, Baillie Kerr told guests: “Businesses like Piccolina are essential for the health of our high street. They bring variety, local ownership, and a distinctive character that national chains simply can’t replace. When local entrepreneurs like Caroline invest here, it sends a strong message — Falkirk is worth backing.

“As Baillie, and as someone who has served many years in public life here in Falkirk, I know that the success of individual traders adds up to the success of the whole community. Caroline’s investment shows great confidence in Falkirk’s future.”

The move has been supported by Falkirk Delivers, the Business Improvement District (BID) team that works with local businesses to strengthen and promote the town centre.

However, Caroline’s plans don’t stop with Piccolina. In the new year, she will expand further by opening her other business, Little Miss Glam, in the adjoining premises with an innovative kids’ experience concept.

For now though, her focus is firmly on Piccolina’s new home — a bright, welcoming space that shows Falkirk town centre still has reasons to be optimistic.