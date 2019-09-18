New categories for 2019 Falkirk Herald Business Awards

As preparations for this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards gather pace, we look at two more new categories seeking entrants for 2019.

Nominations are open for all 12 categories and we look forward to hearing from you.

Two of the new awards are Employer of the Year and Company CSR Initiative of the Year.

Employer of the Year celebrates organisations who recognise the benefits of investing in their people.

Nominees should showcase an effective employee strategy that attracts, retains and develops talent and how being an employer of choice contributes to business growth.

While businesses that have a positive impact on the commmunities in which they operate as part of a year round corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy are welcome to enter our Company CSR Initiative of the Year category.

In addition to a positive impact on communities, businesses should showcase staff engagement in fundraising, volunteer and community outreach programmes.

The winners of the 2019 Falkirk Herald Business Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

But if you’ve not yet entered, don’t worry, there’s still time. The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 27.

The full list of award categories are:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year

For full details and to submit your entry click here

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.