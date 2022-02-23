New cash machine in Bo’ness is first in Scotland as part of new project

It follows on from a Community Access to Cash Pilots that trialled innovative ways of protecting cash access in eight locations across the UK - including in nearby Denny.

The Bo’ness cash machine is located at the U-save store at 45 Drumpark Avenue.

It is the first in Scotland to go live a part of the new pilot.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic TSPL

The Access to Cash Action Group agreed a landmark milestone that will see the UK’s largest high street banks collaborate to ensure that access to cash is provided to communities which need it most.

LINK has taken up a new role as the dedicated co-ordinating body and is responsible for independently reviewing the impact of all changes to banking provision in communities.

It ensures the commission of new services such as shared banking hubs and ATMs where needed to meet the cash needs of the community as a whole and not just the customers or members of one bank or building society.

Nick Quin, LINK’s Head of Financial Inclusion, said: : “We know that more people are using contactless cards and the smartphones to pay for things, but cash is still vital for millions of people.

“We’ve been supporting communities across the UK who have had access to cash issues and I’m delighted as part of LINK’s enhanced role to support the community in Bo’ness.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.