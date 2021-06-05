New cars: 1300% rise in car registrations in Central region

New car registrations rocketed after dwindling during the 2020 pandemic.

The Scottish Motor Trade Association said Central recorded 925 new registrations - an 1391% increase on the 62 from 12 months ago.

Big rise in new car registrations post pandemic

It followed a similar pattern across Scotland as registrations rose from 1100 to over 13,000 year on year.

Ford had a 10% share of the market, just ahead of Volkswagen on 9.5%

