New cars: 1300% rise in car registrations in Central region
Car showrooms across Central region enjoyed a bumper return to business last month, according to figures just released.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 2:36 pm
New car registrations rocketed after dwindling during the 2020 pandemic.
The Scottish Motor Trade Association said Central recorded 925 new registrations - an 1391% increase on the 62 from 12 months ago.
It followed a similar pattern across Scotland as registrations rose from 1100 to over 13,000 year on year.
Ford had a 10% share of the market, just ahead of Volkswagen on 9.5%