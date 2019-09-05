New Carronshore showroom was necessary after success of Fanatikool

Home comforts were fine to begin with for the owner of a Carronshore upholstery firm but its success has meant the business simply had to expand.

Fanatikool Ltd founder Alex Comrie had spent 25 years in the industry when he made the decision to branch out and set up his own company in 2011.

The Carronshore resident hasn’t looked back since and he now makes furniture as gifts for customers from as far-flung places as Australia, Canada and the United States.

That’s not to say the 48-year-old has forgotten his roots, though.

Alex has built up a solid reputation in Falkirk district over the past eight years — a key factor in him opening up his showroom in his home village.

The local ties go even further, as the life-long Falkirk Football Club fan now also works closely with his boyhood team, having installed the dugout and changing room seating at the Falkirk Stadium.

Other football outfits have caught wind of Alex’s and his team’s talents, with Dundee United and Newcastle United recently securing the services of Fanatikool too. Footballers themselves, including former Bairns star Scott Arfield and current captain Gregor Buchanan, are also customers of the firm.

As he detailed how the idea for his business came about, Alex said: “I just had a moment.

“I had been in upholstery all my life and decided I was looking for a change.

“I hit the ground running! We had quite a bit of success at The Falkirk Herald Business Awards two years ago and got a lot of local work from that.

“I was working from home for eight years and local people have been very loyal. The customers are blown away by it.”

Alex, who works alongside wife Linda, his father and father-in-law, says a personal highlight was creating an armchair for the family of a soldier who died serving in Iraq. The man had been promoted to become a Sergeant but was killed in action before getting the chance to wear the uniform. In turn, Fanatikool used his clothing for the chair.

Alex thanked his family, friends and Falkirk FC for their support.