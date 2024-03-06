New business hub offering flexible work spaces opens in Falkirk town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businessmen Andrew Harkins and Chris Brown have jumped into the world of operating business centres by opening Brightstone Spaces in Williamson Street.

They have created a modern centre with flexible work spaces to suit many business needs at St Crispin’s House.

Andrew, who already owns and operates The Corner Café in Kirk Wynd, feels that now is the perfect time to double down and invest in Falkirk, with recent investments approved by Falkirk Council for building a new town hall.

Chris Brown and Andrew Harkins have created a new business hub offering flexible work space in St Crispin's House on Williamson Street. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Andrew explained: “I’ve been operating my business, The Corner Café in the town for over five years now and always feel Falkirk has been good to me.

"My business has done well and I’m not able to expand out and pursue my other passion – turning tired properties into something you can be proud of again.

"With the town hall plans for Falkirk coming soon, I wanted to get in early as the town centre investment gets going.

"We’ve invested around £200,000 to bring this property back to life and making it a modern business hub.”

Brightstone Spaces includes flexible work spaces that can accommodate between two and ten people. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The pair have opened their 7500 square feet, 30 space business centre this month and say they are perfectly placed to capitalise on the business trend towards smaller spaces as more people opt for a hybrid working style – part at home and part in the office.

Andrew continued: “We know that since Covid lots of businesses are opting for the versatility of a smaller workplace which is still local to their team but allows them to get out of the house a few days a week rather than fully working from home.”

The business centre has flexible spaces to accommodate from two to ten people, and is offering short 12 month licenses for incoming businesses.

Business partner Chris added: “We’re excited to create a community within Falkirk of local businesses spanning across sectors from traditional office to beauty and wellness and all things in between.

The duo have created a warm and welcoming centre for local businesses to use.

"We’re uniquely placed just a stone’s throw from the High Street and the new town hall and believe our networking nights with the businesses will create a real community and support them all to succeed."

Andrew and Chris have been working with the Falkirk BID team to market the centre and engage with the local business community as they open their doors.

The duo believe Brightstone Spaces offer “an exciting opportunity to be part of the town’s ongoing transformation”.