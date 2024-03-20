New business about to unlock its doors to engage with customers in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fone Unlocker has announced it will be hosting a “grand opening” on Saturday at its new Talbot Street store in Grangemouth from 9am to midday.

In an online post the shop stated: “This store will be focused on phone sales and smoking accessories, partnering with our sister store in Charlotte Dundas.”