New business about to unlock its doors to engage with customers in Grangemouth
A new branch of Fone Unlocker is just days away from opening its doors to people looking for all things connected to mobile phones.
Fone Unlocker has announced it will be hosting a “grand opening” on Saturday at its new Talbot Street store in Grangemouth from 9am to midday.
In an online post the shop stated: “This store will be focused on phone sales and smoking accessories, partnering with our sister store in Charlotte Dundas.”
Formerly a bookmakers, the Talbot Street premises had been vacant for some time.