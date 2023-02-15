The people behind Real Estate Wealth and Development (REWD) have now written a book entitled Fast-Track to Property Millions which tells the story of how their business has built up a property portfolio of 220 buy to let premises and its rental income grow £7000 per month to £99,000 per month in just three years.

Aimed at investment “newbies” and written by the three directors of REWD – Laurie Duncan, Alex Robertson and Conar Tracey – Fast-Track to Property Millions takes

readers through every stage of what you need to do and consider to grow a successful property investment portfolio.

The new book reveals the secrets of REWD group's success

The book synopsis states: “Sharing all that first-time investors need to know and do to get their investment ambitions off the starting block, this inspiring trio have written

a one-stop and essential guide that covers everything from how to identify a good investment through to the strategies and mindset that have the potential to deliver untoldsuccess and wealth.

"Founded by two old school friends and bringing Conar Tracey into the REWD fold in 2018, their shared passion and enthusiasm for what they do shines through in

every chapter, ensuring not only an exciting read, but instilling a belief that if you follow their accessible and revelatory advice, you too can ride the crest of the

property investment wave.

"Since the business was established in 2018, it has built a multi-million pound residential rental portfolio, converted many empty commercial properties into residential housing including Houses of Multiple Occupation, created brand new properties, and refurbished and/or renovated empty and uninhabitable homes in order to provide

additional high-quality stock for the rental market.

"The aspirational directors of the REWD Group share their expertise and offer the essential knowledge required to succeed in the world of property, covering topics

which include legislation, taxation, due diligence, mindset, finance strategies and much more besides.

"Drawing on their own remarkable business journey so far, they provide practical examples of how to get started in the property market, moving from the basics through to the detailed strategies you will need to negotiate your own property deals for the first time."

For the last few years REWD has been creating flats above a number of business properties in Falkirk town centre, looking to bring footfall back into the area and there are a number of projects ongoing at the moment.

Mr Duncan, who began investing in buy-to-let property back in 2010, and has over 20 years of experience in international sales and business development, while Mr Robertson is a self-made property investor and businessman with a background in accounting in finance and the oil industry.