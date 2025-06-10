New banking hub to give residents access to cash in the Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

A new facility in the Falkirk area gives people access to a different bank every day of the week.

Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, has opened three new temporary hubs in the local area, including one in South Street, Bo’ness.

Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am and 5pm to carry out regular cash transactions, including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

Representatives from different major banks will be available at the hub throughout the week to dispense cash and carry out other services (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)Representatives from different major banks will be available at the hub throughout the week to dispense cash and carry out other services (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)
In Bo’ness, Bank of Scotland will be present on Mondays, Royal Bank of Scotland on Tuesdays, TSB on Wednesdays, Barclays on Thursdays and Virgin Money on Fridays.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week.”

