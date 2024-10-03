New bakery could soon be serving up tasty treats in Grangemouth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vacant premises in Grangemouth town centre could soon be home to a branch of Baynes the bakers.

SM Bayne and Co Ltd lodge an application with Falkirk Council on September 24, which was then validated on October 1, to install a new shop front and air condition units at 25 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth.

The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Baynes currently has a branch in Falkirk High Street.