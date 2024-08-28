Need a job?: Falkirk Council host another Employability Day in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Employability Day is back for a ninth year with Falkirk Council and other partner agencies offering advice and guidance for local residents looking for help to enhance their employment prospects.

A UK-wide scheme, the local Employability Day event takes place in Grangemouth’s Municipal Chambers, in Bo’ness Road, on Friday 13 with the theme for this year being “employment support for every citizen”.

Visitors to the free event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, will be able to take advantage of money advice sessions from Falkirk Council’s welfare benefits team, as well as a marketplace featuring local job opportunities, modern apprenticeships, and educational pathways offered by local colleges and other partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be information about the support provided for those with special educational needs or disability or additional support needs, while training providers will offer vocational workshops to remove barriers to employment and boost confidence.

This year's Employability Day event will take place in Grangemouth Municipal Chambers (Picture: Submitted)

Teams will be on hand to discuss what help is available specifically for young people, adults, parents, and modern apprentices.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "Employability Day is an opportunity for our residents to discover the wide range of support available to help them in their employment journeys.

“By showcasing the services offered by Falkirk Council and our partners, we aim to give individuals the support they need to succeed in today's job market. It’s a drop-in event that could really help those to start a new career or enhance their current one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, staff will conduct information sessions, offering insights into the programmes available from Falkirk Council and how interested individuals can enrol.

No booking is required and refreshments will be provided for attendees.