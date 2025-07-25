Nay pesto: Falkirk area superstores remove salads from shelves after Salmonella scare

Tesco has been forced to remove a number its salad varieties from shelves due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The supermarket giant, which has branches in Falkirk Central Retail Park, Camelon and Brightons, has recalled various Tesco Pasta Salads, including 225 gram packs of Tesco Basil Pesto and Semi Dried Tomato Pasta with the use by date of July 24, 2025.

Other varieties removed include 285 gram packs of Tesco Chicken and Chorizo Pasta with a JUly 24, 2025 use by date and 290 gram packs of Tesco Feta Semi Dried Tomato Pasta with the use by date of July 24, 2025.

Tesco has issued a recall notice to alert customers, explaining why these products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the products.

Tesco stores have now removed the items from shelves (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

