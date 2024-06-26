Natural talent and hard work helps Grangemouth apprentice become best in country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young joiner with natural talent and a superb work ethic has just been named the national Apprentice of the Year.

Brodie Dooley, 20, from Grangemouth, came out on top out of 70 entrants to take the title and is looking forward to a bright future as he continues his apprenticeship with Grangemouth’s DCL Joinery and Contractors.

Trading since 1995, DCL Joinery has developed a strong and dedicated team of in-house tradespeople, include electricians, plumbers, joiners, plasterers, roofers, tilers, heating engineers, carpet fitters and decorators.

As part of DCL Joinery’s four-year contract with Falkirk Council – to help them with the mammoth task of restoring windows and doors for council properties throughout the area – the firm took on a couple of young apprentices.

Apprentice of the Year Brodie Dooley, 20, is joined by DCL Joinery and Contractors senior contracts manager Greg Smith, left, to celebrate his success(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One of them was Brodie, of course, and he impressed his bosses from the start.

Greg Smith, senior contracts manager at DCL Joinery, said: “Brodie came onboard as part of the contract scheme with Falkirk Council in 2022 and he was off an running right from the start.

"Brodie won the national title and that’s a big deal, especially in this day and age when it’s more difficult than it used to be to find focused young tradesmen and women.

"Everyone has different ceilings of natural talent and Brodie certainly has the natural talent for the job. He also ticks the three boxes, which may sound simple but they are vital to the job – show up, pay attention and work hard.

"Brodie is definitely a hard worker and he has been on the job with people who have given him a good education. We’re all very proud of him.”

Now the award-winning former Grangemouth High School pupil has completed his theoretical, college-based work he is getting on with practical work of the remaining couple of years of his apprenticeship.

"The future is whatever he wants it to be,” said Greg. “He will become a fully fledge joiner and he certainly has a position here with us for as long as he wants it.”