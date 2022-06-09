National success for Aldi stores - including those in Falkirk area

The supermarket giant – which has stores in Polmont and Camelon – took home a ton of titles, including two prestigious platinum awards for their specially selected scotch ribeye steak and 12-Year-Old Speyside single malt whisky.

After an intensive month-long process, involving over 50 expert judges, Aldi swept the board, outperforming all other retailers, winning accolades for products ranging

from oatcakes and beer to black pudding and shortbread.

Aldi has enjoyed great success at a national awards event

Helen Lyons, Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards co-founder, said: “My congratulations go out to Aldi for their sweeping success this year, they have shown

themselves to be the champions of Scottish sourcing and we were amazed by the quality of the products this year.

"Our goal at Scottish Retail Food and Drink is to shine the spotlight on the fabulous produce that Scotland has to offer, these awards are a stamp of excellence and Aldi should be very proud of their many successes this year, especially their two Platinum Awards.”

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, added: “I am delighted 18 of our Scottish products have been recognised by the Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards.

"Our success showcases our commitment to offering our customers the best quality produce that Scotland has to offer at an affordable price. We are pleased in such

challenging times our strong partnerships with our suppliers have allowed us to continue offering our customers award-winning products, that are affordable for