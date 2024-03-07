National Careers Week: Falkirk man is celebrating a decade of career success with Aldi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Woodburn, 32, joined Aldi as a part-time store assistant during university.

After opening the 100th Scottish store in Edinburgh’s Hermiston Gate as store manager, he has quickly risen through the ranks and was recently promoted to area manager.

National Careers Week, running from March 4 to 9, raises awareness about the significance of career guidance, which closely aligns with Aldi's commitment to employee success and career development.

Scott Woodburn, from Falkirk, pictured with colleagues from Aldi's Hermiston Gate store. (Pic: Aldi)

Scott's journey with Aldi commenced more than a decade ago when he joined the company as a part-time store assistant while pursuing his degree in Computer Systems and Networks.

What started as a job to support his studies quickly transformed into a remarkable career with the budget supermarket giant.

Scott said: “Aldi is a fantastic place to learn, it’s not like anywhere else. The responsibility is far higher, and the team is so tight knit that you create lasting bonds.

"You rely on each other so much and there’s a real sense that everyone has each other’s backs.”

Scott's commitment and hard work were evident early on, leading to his promotion to deputy store manager within six months, while he was still studying.

He transitioned into a full-time role as an assistant store manager after completing his university degree.

Scott continued: "I enjoyed the idea of working my way up the Aldi career ladder. The structure and the bond within the teams were unique, and I felt supported in my journey.”

Aldi Scotland provides resources to enhance employee development and offers opportunities for employees to explore various roles and responsibilities.

For instance, Scott worked in the regional head office in Bathgate during the Christmas period, enhancing his communication skills and preparing him for his current role as an area manager.

Scott attributes his success to the mentorship he received at Aldi: "I felt mentored and supported at each and every stage of my career. When I was approached for the deputy store manager position, I realised that my hard work and ambition had been noticed and as a result, I was being guided into leadership roles.

"The biggest lesson I've learned at Aldi is owning your mistakes. The higher the role, the higher the responsibility. Being honest and learning from mistakes is crucial for personal and professional growth."

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: "I'm delighted to celebrate Scott Woodburn's remarkable journey in line with National Careers Week and congratulate him on ten years at Aldi.

“Scott's decade of commitment echoes Aldi's values of hard work, ambition and teamwork and his progression reflects not only his personal growth but also the opportunities for advancement that Aldi provides to its employees.

“This success story is a shining example of Aldi's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a culture that values each team member's contribution.

"Aldi won Employer of the Year at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2023 and as we continue to expand, stories like Scott’s underline our commitment to employee success and career development.”