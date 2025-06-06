National awards looking to heap praise on Falkirk firms that help their communities

Falkirk’s community-minded businesses can now enter this year’s Social Enterprise Awards Scotland which now includes even more categories.

The annual celebration of innovation, inclusion, and social impact across the country’s thriving social enterprise community is now open for entries.

Recognising the outstanding organisations and individuals making a real difference in communities across Scotland, the awards now features 11 categories.

These include Social Enterprise of the Year, One to Watch, Environmental Social Enterprise, Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice, Health and Social Care, Tech for Good, IDBM Community Wealth Building, Buy Social Scotland Market Builder, Social Enterprise Employee Champion, Social Enterprise Volunteer Champion and the new People’s Choice Award, which will be decided by public vote from among all shortlisted finalists.

The 15th annual Social Enterprise Awards Scotland are now open for entries (Picture: Submitted)

Chris Martin, CEO of Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “We’re excited to launch applications for the 15th Social Enterprise Awards Scotland, which promise to be our biggest and most inspiring yet.

“Scotland’s social enterprises continue to lead the way in addressing some of society’s biggest challenges, and we know that innovation and impact come in many forms.

"We want our awards to reflect the full diversity of our community. By simplifying the process and introducing new ways to apply, we’re removing barriers and making space for even more voices to be heard.

“The Social Enterprise Awards Scotland are a powerful platform to showcase the passion, creativity and resilience that drives our sector. Every year we’re inspired by the stories we receive, and we know 2025 will be no exception.

"If you’re part of Scotland’s vibrant social enterprise movement, now’s the time to share your story. Enter or nominate today.”

This year’s awards are proudly supported by headline sponsor, Keegan and Pennykid Insurance Brokers as well as Balfour Beatty, Breeze Digital, Glasgow City Council, Morgan Sindall and Social Enterprise Academy.

June Pennykid, managing director at Keegan and Pennykid, said: “We’re honoured to support the 2025 Social Enterprise Awards Scotland. Social enterprises play a vital role in strengthening communities and delivering positive change, and these awards are a powerful platform to showcase their achievements.”

Applications must be in by 10am on Monday, July 7.

Visit the website for more information.

