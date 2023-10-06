Mystery over future of a Carronshore pub after doors close
A buzz of activity at The Shore in Carronshore Road on Tuesday morning saw items removed from the premises and police in attendance.
It is understood the tenants of the pub have been evicted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers had attended. They said: "We were called to a report of concern for a person on Carronshore Road, Carron around 10.35am on Tuesday, October 3. Officers attended. No criminality was established."
The doors remain closed at the pub with those who have made bookings for future events and musical acts who were due to perform there in limbo.
A sign of the door of the premises states it will be “closed until further notice”.
The premises had been run since the summer by Douglas and Shanti Traynor, who had previously run a pub near Lancaster.