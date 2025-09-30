'Mystery' applicant looks for green light from council planners for town centre flats

There have been many varied planning applications – including some which were granted – for the former Poundstretchers store in Falkirk High Street.

The most recent application for 150 to 156 High Street, Falkirk – lodged on August 29 and validated on Monday, September 29 – apparently came from Falkirk Council itself.

However, the council contacted The Falkirk Herald earlier today to state the agent for the applicant – who is unknown at this time – had made an error when they put Falkirk Council in the “name of applicant” section.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council is clearing the Callendar Square site for the New Town Hall, however, the council is not the applicant for this particular development.

The former Poundstretcher store closed in 2022 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The agent has made an error and they will rectify this by submitting a revised application.”

The application seeks to seeks to alter, extend and change of use of the building fronting High Street to form two retail units and 14 flatted dwellings.

Previous to this Hannigan Hotels Ltd was granted planning permission from the council to change the use 150 High Street, Falkirk, to form a gym and seven flats on September 10 last year.

Before that REWD Group was given the go ahead to alter, extend and change the use of the same premises to create 23 flats on April 27, 2021.

REWD lodged another application way back on May 26, 2020 seeking to change the use of commercial building to form 17 flats, but with withdrew that proposal on November 11, 2020.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.