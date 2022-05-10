Multi-million upgrade of Falkirk recycling site to create up to 50 jobs

Recycling and waste management business Levenseat plans to invest £4 million upgrading the materials recycling facility (MRF), which it purchased for an undisclosed sum from Avondale Environmental.

West Lothian-headquartered Levenseat is to introduce new technologies and automated processes at the Falkirk site where it plans to create up to 50 skilled jobs.

The new facility is designed to process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, almost doubling Levenseat’s current sorting line capacity. Under its management, the plant will continue to accept waste from existing customers and will also enable the company to expand its public and private sector business across central Scotland.

The Falkirk site will also process mixed household, commercial, industrial, construction and demolition waste.

Levenseat said it will introduce “innovative processes” to ensure more of this waste stream is recovered for recycling with remaining non-recyclable materials converted into fuel.

Turmec UK, a company with more than 50 years of experience in the engineering and recycling industries, has been appointed to carry out refurbishment and installation of new equipment at the MRF.

The landfills and other associated operations remaining on the Falkirk site will continue to be owned and operated by Avondale Environmental, part of NPL Group.

Levenseat commercial contracts manager, Chris Leader, and managing director, Angus Hamilton, at Levenseat’s new materials recovery facility.

Levenseat managing director Angus Hamilton said: “Today’s acquisition of the materials recycling facility, which includes the land and associated equipment at the Falkirk site, is a core part of our ambitious strategy.

“We are proud to announce our plans to further automate and upgrade the facility and bring a number of skilled jobs to the site. This will ensure we can fully maximise its capacity to further support customers’ recycling objectives and play our part in the circular economy.”

Trevor Smart, head of sales for Turmec in the UK, said: “This project will involve implementing the latest technology to ensure the new site will operate efficiently and at maximum capacity further underlining Levenseat’s position as a leading Scottish resource management business.”