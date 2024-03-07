MSP visits Grangemouth Docks to see how Net Zero changes are progressing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MSP Fiona Hyslop was welcomed to Scotland’s key strategic freight hub on Wednesday.

In her first visit to a major port in her new role, the cabinet secretary was briefed by the senior port team – including CEO designate, Stuart Wallace – on the investment programme underway at the port, as well as upgrades to infrastructure, equipment and rail.

The MSP said: “The Port of Grangemouth is a crucial gateway to Scotland and has a key role to play in reducing transport emissions as well as supporting national, regional and local economies.

MSP Fiona Hyslop joins Forth Ports' Derek Knox and Stuart Wallace at Grangermouth Docks(Picture: Peter Devlin)

"Forth Ports should be congratulated for its commitment, and the actions it is taking, to achieve a Net Zero carbon operation by 2042. I am keen to work with the port to ensure its benefits to Scotland are maximised. Commitments like this support our National Transport Strategy and we will continue to work with the freight sector to reduce emissions and make a significant positive contribution to our Net Zero target.”

The Port of Grangemouth, which handles 30 per cent of Scottish GDP, will be a strategic site as part of the new Forth Green Freeport which will help to transform the port and the surrounding industrial complex into a major low carbon logistics, fuels, processing and research and development centre for the Scottish economy.

Mr Wallace said: “It was a pleasure to host Ms Hyslop today and to showcase the key role the Port of Grangemouth plays in Scotland’s logistics and freight sector, connecting importers and exporters to mainland Europe and beyond.

“The port’s growing international and domestic freight network seamlessly supports Scottish traders in efficiently moving their materials and goods to and from international destinations.”