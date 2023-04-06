Mr Leonard, who is also the convener of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Scottish Parliamentary group, says shutting booking offices would

threaten jobs, leave passengers less safe and undermine the fight against climate change.

The proposal would mean a cut of 32.5 hours a week – a 31 per cent reduction – at Falkirk Grahamston, 7 hours 37 minutes a week – 8.38 per cent – at Falkirk High and 11 hours 39 minutes a week – 13.97 per cent – at Larbert and 23 hours 24 minutes a week – 28.06 per cent – at Polmont.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is urging the Scottish transport minister to reject ScotRail's plans to reduce ticket office staffing

Across Scotland the plans represent a cut of over one third of current staffing at over 80 per cent of stations with the loss of more than 3200 hours of staff time per week – equivalent to more than 92 full time jobs.

In a letter to the transport minister Kevin Stewart, appointed by the new First Minister Humza Yousaf last week, Mr Leonard stated there were many reasons to reject the proposals.

He added: “A clear and early intervention from you to protect the role of booking office workers and the service they provide to passengers, by rejecting these proposals at the earliest opportunity, would be very welcome.

"Staffed ticket offices assist passengers with route-planning, the most economic fares and, importantly provide a sense of safety and security. This is