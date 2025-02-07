MPs want meeting with Prime Minister and First Minister over future of Grangemouth refinery site

A group of MPs are urging the Prime Minister to take “decisive action” to secure the future of the Grangemouth refinery site.

It comes as workers at Scotland’s only oil refinery began receiving redundancy letters ahead of a closure later this year.

Meanwhile, Ed Miliband has said today he will “consider” fast-tracking a carbon capture and storage project in Scotland – in the hope the move could help secure a future for workers in Grangemouth.

The UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary told Times Radio: “We are determined to have a future for that Grangemouth site and for the Grangemouth community.

Petroineos plan to close the Grangemouth refinery later this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

“That’s what we’re working on, actually, alongside the Scottish Government, something called Project Willow, which is a whole project which will be published later this month or early next, on looking at how we can … make the most of the potential resources at Grangemouth.

“Carbon capture and storage could be part of it, sustainable aviation fuel could be part of it.”

Speaking specifically about Grangemouth, Mr Miliband said: “There’s huge potential on that site, and we are absolutely determined, for the sake of that community, the Scottish economy, the UK economy, to to do that.”

Owners Petroineos have this week already sent out redundancy notices to some of the 500 workers there.

However with a pipeline connecting the site there to the proposed Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Aberdeenshire, fast tracking that development could help secure a future for Grangemouth.

The area’s MP has been a vocal supporter of retaining the refinery, and Mr Leishman’s letter, signed by 18 parliamentary colleagues, including Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank, is calling for Keir Starmer to urgently convene a cross-government meeting a secure a positive future for the site.

The MPs are calling for a just transition to sustainable alternatives, highlighting that the site is ideally positioned to play a leading role in driving forward the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Mr Leishman said: “The Grangemouth refinery could be a centrepiece of our green industrial revolution while securing economic prosperity in the region for generations to come.

“Since being elected, I have met with unions, workers and other stakeholders numerous times and it is clear that Grangemouth could become a hub for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other biofuels, aligning with our net zero ambitions.

“We need strategic government investment in this vital piece of infrastructure to secure our energy security and maintain domestic production capacity.

“Importing oil only shifts our emissions to somewhere else on the same planet we live on while we lose out on jobs and opportunities.”

The letter calls for an urgent meeting with MPs, MSPs in the region, First Minister John Swinney, relevant government ministers, trade unions and industry stakeholders at the earliest opportunity so that all can work together to secure a positive future for Grangemouth.

Mr Leishman added: “Despite the fact Labour Party leadership promised to save jobs at the Grangemouth refinery, workers have already received redundancy letters.

“There are thousands of jobs at stake in the wider supply chain as well, along with the country’s fuel and national security.

“We cannot allow private capital and foreign interests to dictate our future.”