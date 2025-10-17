Moves afoot to encourage more UK and overseas visitors to enjoy short stays in Falkirk

Tourism and event businesses in Falkirk and Forth Valley are set to benefit from a new marketing push by VisitScotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by £2 million in additional funding from the Scottish Government, the activity will target both international and domestic audiences, with a renewed focus on inspiring UK visitors to explore more of Scotland throughout the year.

New figures for Forth Valley reveal there were an average of 446,000 overnight trips from domestic visitors to the region between 2022 and 2024, and 132,000 overnight trips from international visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To inspire domestic audiences, VisitScotland will work with global travel agency Expedia, as well as influencers and media platforms, to promote the region’s appeal.

Falkirk - what's not to like if you are a visitor from the UK or overseas? (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The drive will also focus on generating demand for off-season breaks and short stays from overseas visitors.

VisitScotland’s regional director Lynsey Eckford, said: “The UK continues to be a vital market for Forth Valley, not only for visitor numbers and spending, but for the resilience and sustainability it brings to the sector and wider economy.

"UK visitors are more likely to travel year-round and explore different parts of Forth Valley, helping to support local businesses and communities. Using the latest data and insight, which shows that wellness remains one of the top reasons for travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our marketing approach over the coming year will spotlight the country’s unique strengths including its natural beauty, unique experiences and warm hospitality to show how a trip to Scotland feeds the mind, body, and soul.

“Our Business Support Programme will ensure industry professionals have access to the tools and guidance they need to make the most of this campaign, positioning Scotland as a must-visit, must-return, year-round destination.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers