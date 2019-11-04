Mothercare set to call in administrators

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business, which has 79 stores, into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The mother-and-baby-goods retailer said its UK retail operations, which comprises of 79 stores including one in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, lost £36.3m last year and the group was unable to satisfy its cash needs.

The Mothercare Group has over 1000 stores internationally in over 40 countries, but it’s been trying to sell the UK business for some time now.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “Our immediate priority is to complete the transformation of the business with a near-term focus on evolving and optimising the ownership, structure and model for our UK retail operations as an independent franchise.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Last year Mothercare went through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), allowing it to shut around 50 shops.